Tayside and Central Scotland

Man, 75, dies following crash on A9 near Pitlochry

A 75-year-old man has died following a crash on the A9 just south of Pitlochry on 20 August.

Police Scotland said the man, who has not been named, was injured in the collision.

His family has been informed and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

