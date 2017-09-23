Image copyright Getty Images

It takes a village to raise a child, so the saying goes. In Dundee, a £1m scheme launched this month aims to harness a city-wide mentoring network to support and encourage vulnerable young people, including those who have had experience of the care system.

The idea of BREAKTHROUGH Dundee is to give them the tools to beat the odds which can be stacked against them.

"Some of them maybe have three or four different carers and three or four different homes in a very short space of time," says Fiona Low, deputy head teacher at the city's Morgan Academy.

She adds that mentors meeting up with them each week, along with school itself, could be a constant in their lives.

The school is the first in the city to be involved in the scheme. It has a high proportion of looked-after children, although the project is aimed at a wider group too.

It was inspired by a similar scheme in Glasgow and it was speaking to a couple of young people there which really convinced Fiona Low that mentoring could be valuable.

Right direction

"They both said if it wasn't for their mentor they probably wouldn't be in school now because their mentor had opened school up to them, had been supporting them, had been pointing them in the right direction."

A lower proportion of looked-after children end up entering what are known as positive destinations, according to official figures, although the gap has narrowed. Figures for school leavers in 2015-2016, for instance, show something like 5% going to higher education as opposed to 40% of general school leavers.

Efforts to tackle those challenges through mentoring means committing an hour a week at the school, for at least a year, ideally two years. Mentors are matched with young people as they are looking for something which can "spark in that relationship," says Susan Duncan, chief executive of BREAKTHROUGH Dundee.

Image copyright Mhairi Edwards Image caption BREAKTHROUGH Dundee chairman Ellis Watson said he wants all of the youngsters to achieve their potential

They are looking for people from all walks of life, she continues: "Basically they build a relationship, a supporting relationship where that mentor listens. They turn up, they're reliable."

This project targets the 500 care-experienced and other vulnerable young people across the city's secondary schools.

"That feels like a big number that's worth sorting but small enough for us to be able to sort all 500," says Ellis Watson, executive chairman of DC Thomson Publishing who is also chairman of BREAKTHROUGH Dundee.

The company is supporting the project with mentors, office space and other logistics. Finance for the next three years comes from the Northwood Charitable Trust and then, depending on results, the city council takes over.

"Every one of those lives could be incredibly positive," he continues. "Likewise they could be quite destructive for them and those that they touch if they don't ever achieve their potential. Every single one of the 500 is important but if we get this right collectively that 500 should make quite a big difference for a city.

Image caption Mentor Clare Brennan believes everyone can benefit from positive guidance

For Mr Watson, developing the project has a personal side too. His 15-year-old mother gave him up for adoption. He has met her now and while his own life experiences have been positive, it has made him aware that it is not the case for everyone.

The plan is for mentoring to be up and running at Morgan Academy in the next month or so. Another school will be added this year, three further schools next year and three more in 2019. Over 100 prospective mentors have already signed up.

"It feels quite scary, to think that you could really have some kind of life-changing impact on someone else," says Clare Brennan, who is one of them.

A curator and lecturer at the city's Abertay University, she would like to give something back.

She said: "If I think back through my youth and my career, I've had so many mentors along the way. Maybe not in an official capacity, but none of us are able to do it by ourselves, we all need those relationships and that guidance."