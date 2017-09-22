A 20-year-old man has been charged after a dog walker was allegedly assaulted in the grounds of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The incident happened in the wooded area between the Maggies Centre and Clayhills Drive shortly before 13:00 on Thursday.

Police issued a description of a suspect following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.