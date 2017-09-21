Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Stewart Milne claimed he had accidentally scalded the dog

A man who failed to get proper treatment for a dog after pouring boiling water on the animal has been jailed.

Stewart Milne's pet Buddy sustained severe burns to his back and neck in the incident in Dundee in May last year.

Milne claimed he had suffered an epileptic fit while making a cup of tea and accidentally scalded the dog.

Milne, 29, admitted a charge of causing the dog unnecessary suffering.

He also admitted possessing a knife, which he claimed he carried for protection after the animal neglect charge was made public.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Milne for a total of 320 days at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Scottish SPCA said Buddy initially responded well to treatment but subsequently developed a chronic disease and was put down.

The court was told Milne did not take the dog to a vet and only applied antiseptic cream to the animal.

'Horrific offence'

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said: "After the case became public knowledge he was verbally and physically attacked.

"There was perhaps a lack of understanding.

"He put Sudocrem on the dog's wounds in an attempt to treat the dog himself, considering that sufficient treatment.

"He does accept that the dog suffered and knows that this is a particularly horrific offence.

"He cared for the dog and loved it and is remorseful for failing to get it treatment timeously."

Sheriff Drummond told Milne: "The charge concerning the lack of care for your dog is particularly concerning and the dog must have suffered quite a lot at your hands."

Following Milne's conviction, Scottish SPCA inspector Karen Cooper said: "The wounds on Buddy were extensive, with several of them scabbed over and infected with yellow pus.

"They clearly needed treatment and would have been causing Buddy considerable pain.

"We're glad that Milne has been dealt with by the courts and hope he gives serious consideration to his ability to care for animals in the future."