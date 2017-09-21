Firefighters tackle blaze at factory in Cowie
21 September 2017
Tayside and Central Scotland
About 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory complex in a village.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Station Road, Cowie, Stirlingshire, at about 01:30.
Six appliances and an incident command support unit were sent to the scene.
There were no reports of any injuries.