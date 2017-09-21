Tayside and Central Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at factory in Cowie

About 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory complex in a village.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Station Road, Cowie, Stirlingshire, at about 01:30.

Six appliances and an incident command support unit were sent to the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites