Image copyright PPA Image caption Andrew Murray admitted causing Ms Haines fear or alarm

The daughter of murdered aid worker David Haines was left "scared and belittled" by her controlling ex-partner, a court has heard.

Andrew Murray damaged a "treasured" scrapbook Bethany Haines kept to remember her father.

David Haines, 44, was beheaded in Syria in 2014 after being held prisoner by so-called Islamic State for 18 months.

Murray, 22, admitted causing Ms Haines fear or alarm and will be sentenced on 24 October.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Ms Haines, 20, had received help from a trauma specialist following her father's death.

Became hostile

The court was told Ms Haines had been in an on-off relationship with Murray, who was jealous of her male friends and would accuse her of being unfaithful to him.

During the relationship, Ms Haines' family and friends said they had seen a difference in her appearance and demeanour when she was with Murray.

Prosecutor Sue Ruta said Ms Haines stopped wearing make-up, rarely left the house and became hostile.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bethany Haines kept a "treasured scrapbook" to remember her father

Murray repeatedly checked her mobile phone and social media messages, and insisted she remove about 50 male friends from her Facebook account.

He also tampered with her phone contacts list, changing a friend's number to his own so that he received messages sent to the friend by Ms Haines.

The court also heard he called Ms Haines a number of abusive terms.

'Treasured the book'

Ms Ruta said Ms Haines felt "scared and belittled".

She had returned to live with her mother in Scone when she received a message from Murray saying he had found her scrapbook.

The 45-page notebook contained press articles and notes from journalists in relation to her father.

Ms Ruta said: "She treasured the book. It was her way of remembering her father."

When Ms Haines recovered the book, she found photographs from her father's memorial service that had been ruined, with her ex-partner's head ripped off and his body coloured in black.

The prosecutor said: "She couldn't comprehend how somebody could do that to her, knowing how upset she was about her father's death."

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence on Murray for a social work report.