Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately in a recycling plant in Bo'ness.

Officers said the blaze caused about £4,000 worth of damage at the Kinneil Kerse recycling centre on Grangemouth Road.

The fire was started at about 19:10 on Monday on a compost pile and continued throughout the night.

At its height more than 30 fire fighters attended the incident and were at the scene for more than 12 hours.