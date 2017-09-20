Murder accused said woman ran into knife

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died in Dundee on 26 February this year

A man accused of murdering two people at a family vigil in Dundee has told a court that he "didn't want to hurt anybody".

Robert Stratton denies murdering Julie McCash, 43, and David Sorrie, 32, in the city's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February.

Mr Stratton, 43, told a jury that Ms McCash ran into a knife that he had taken from his kitchen.

Mr Stratton said he "wasn't too sure" how Mr Sorrie had been struck.

He told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh that he and his partner attended a gathering in a friend's house and had been asked to leave.

Mr Stratton said that his partner had been assaulted by a group of people after leaving the house.

He told the court that later both he and his partner went home, but Mr Stratton said he thought people were trying to get into his house.

Stab wounds

Mr Stratton said that he took two knives from his kitchen and held them close to his body.

He said he then left his house in a bid to get the people to move away.

The court heard that Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie then sustained stab wounds which they later died from.

Mr Stratton turned from his position in the dock to face the public benches and told members of the public sitting in court: "I didn't want to hurt anybody."

He told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC that Julie McCash was part of the group of individuals.

He said that the people ran towards him and that Ms McCash came into contact with the knife.

Mr Prentice asked Mr Stratton: "Julie McCash impaled herself on your knife?" to which he replied "yes."

Mr Prentice said that this was "absurd" and that Mr Stratton had gone out "looking for revenge", which he denied.

Hit with knife

Mr Stratton told Mr Prentice that David Sorrie came at him with a bottle.

He said that Mr Sorrie was "hit" with a knife that he had been carrying but he "wasn't too sure" how Mr Sorrie was struck.

Mr Stratton denies two charges of murder.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim he was acting in self defence.

Both prosecutors and defence lawyers agree that Mr Stratton stabbed Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie and that the pair died as a consequence of their injuries.

The trial before Lord Beckett continues.