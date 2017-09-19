Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Walker is already serving a prison term for thefts at jewellers in England

A man who stole rings worth £40,000 from a Dundee jewellers has been jailed for a year.

A court was told Michael Walker is already serving a prison term for thefts at jewellers in England.

Dundee Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage of the 32-year-old's theft from Stephen Henderson the Jeweller in the city's Union Street.

Walker, of Liverpool, admitted a charge of theft committed in February 2015 in Dundee.

Walker was seen on the CCTV footage trying on the rings before running from the store with an accomplice.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell told the court: "The first ring is an emerald cut diamond in an 18 carat white gold band and is valued at £25,000.

"The second is a brilliant cut diamond set in a six core setting on an 18 carat white gold band and is valued at £14,500.

"The second man who came to the door was shouting 'come on, let's go' and in response, the accused ran.

"He was never caught by the staff member who gave chase and was not traced by police."

'Gambling addict'

Miss Bell said that the two rings have not been recovered.

She said: "This offence was the first in a course of conduct that then followed at other jewellery shops."

Defence solicitor Susan Gibson said: "He is serving a two year 10-month sentence for thefts to a value of £150,000 imposed at Liverpool Crown Court in December 2016.

"He was in Aberdeen visiting a friend and had been to a casino and lost a lot of money.

"He is a gambling addict and was gambling on roulette machines.

"He was in a vicious circle and was in debt and these offences then occurred."