Woman attacked by two men after night out in Forfar

A woman has been left "very shaken" after being attacked by two men as she made her way home from a night out in Forfar.

The men initially approached the woman and spoke to her in Arbroath Road at about 02:40 on Sunday.

The victim was grabbed by the arms and head but managed to get away from her assailants.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the woman sustained minor cuts and bruises as a result of the assault.

Both suspects were described as being of Asian appearance with dark brown hair.

The first man was of medium build and wore a tan jacket.

The second man had a thin beard and wore a thigh-length black leather jacket and a white baseball cap.

Police said a review of CCTV showed the two men may have spent time in the Royal Hotel bar prior to the incident.

