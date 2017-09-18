Woman attacked by two men after night out in Forfar
A woman has been left "very shaken" after being attacked by two men as she made her way home from a night out in Forfar.
The men initially approached the woman and spoke to her in Arbroath Road at about 02:40 on Sunday.
The victim was grabbed by the arms and head but managed to get away from her assailants.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the woman sustained minor cuts and bruises as a result of the assault.
Both suspects were described as being of Asian appearance with dark brown hair.
The first man was of medium build and wore a tan jacket.
The second man had a thin beard and wore a thigh-length black leather jacket and a white baseball cap.
Police said a review of CCTV showed the two men may have spent time in the Royal Hotel bar prior to the incident.