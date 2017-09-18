Police have detained a man after a woman was raped in Alloa in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was attacked in a courtyard area off Candleriggs.

Police said she was receiving specialist support.

Det Insp Hugh Louden said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Candleriggs Court area."

He said additional officers would be on patrol to offer reassurance.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.