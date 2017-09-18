Two charged after £100,000 drug recovery
- 18 September 2017
Two men have been charged after £100,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in Perth.
The two men, aged 52 and 54, were arrested following a police operation in the city's Lower Friarton Road on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the men have been charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
The men are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.