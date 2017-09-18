Van on fire causes rush hour delays on M90
- 18 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A van has caught fire on a motorway in Perth and Kinross, causing rush hour delays between Perth and Edinburgh.
The M90 was closed in both directions between junction 6 and 7 while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police Scotland said the road would be closed until further notice following the blaze, which broke out about 08:30 near Milnathort.
It is not known whether anyone was hurt in the incident.