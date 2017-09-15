Image copyright Supplied

A 23-year-old man has admitted killing Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards by driving dangerously and crashing into her on a pavement.

Luke Pirie lost control of his vehicle and caused the death of the two-year-old in Coupar Angus last October.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Harlow's mother Sara "can't put into words her grief at losing her baby".

Pirie, of Forfar, will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 October.

Pirie also admitted causing serious injury to two other people, a 17-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, in the same incident.