Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died in Dundee on 26 February this year

A pensioner has told a trial that a man accused of a double murder phoned him to say that he had "stabbed somebody."

Robert Stratton, 43, denies murdering Julie McCash, 43, and David Sorrie, 32, at a family vigil in Dundee and claims he was acting in self defence.

Norman Kinney, 68, the father of Mr Stratton's partner Lee, said he was "very concerned" to receive the call.

Mr Kinney gave evidence on the second day of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The trial previously heard that the incident happened in Dundee hours after Ralph Smith, 18, fell from cliffs in Arbroath in February.

Mr Kinney told a jury that Mr Stratton called him at 06:10 on 27 February this year.

'People on ground'

Asked by prosecutor Alex Prentice QC what he had said, Mr Kinney replied: "He said 'there's been trouble, get down to my house now'.

"He said 'I've stabbed somebody.'"

Mr Kinney told Mr Prentice: "My main concern was my daughter. So I drove to the house.

"By the time I arrived, there were armed police surrounding the house and there were two people on the ground.

"I was scared. I thought my daughter was lying dead in the house.

"I saw two people lying there dead."

Denies charges

Mr Stratton denies two charges of murder and a charge of assaulting Wendy McKinney.

He also denies assaulting his partner Lee Kinney and of possessing cocaine.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim he was acting in self defence in relation to the murder charges.

Both prosecutors and defence lawyers agree that Mr Stratton stabbed Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie and that the pair died as a consequence of their injuries.

The trial before judge Lord Beckett continues.