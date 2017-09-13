Woman's sudden death 'not suspicious'

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in Dundee

The sudden death of a 20-year-old woman at a Dundee tenement block was not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the city's Hilltown Court at about 16:40 on Monday.

The woman's death was initially treated as unexplained, but a police spokesman said an investigation had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

The woman's identity has not been released and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.