Woman's sudden death 'not suspicious'
- 13 September 2017
The sudden death of a 20-year-old woman at a Dundee tenement block was not suspicious, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the city's Hilltown Court at about 16:40 on Monday.
The woman's death was initially treated as unexplained, but a police spokesman said an investigation had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.
The woman's identity has not been released and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.