Man acquitted of baby murder bid

Image caption A jury returned a not proven verdict at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man has been acquitted of attempting to murder an 11-month-old baby boy in Dundee.

Ryan Devaney, 28, was accused of biting the baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and putting a blanket over his head in 2015.

Jurors returned a not proven verdict following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Devaney admitted separate charges of assaulting the baby's mother and another man.

The trial heard evidence from the child's mother who said that she had seen her son with black eyes, a carpet burn and red marks on his face.

She said that on other occasions the child had fallen off a couch and been sick.

A doctor told the trial that his colleague had "concerns" about injuries sustained by the child.

Defence advocate Lorraine Glancy told judge Lord Woolman that she would reserve mitigation until Devaney's sentencing hearing on 11 October.