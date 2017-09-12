Image copyright Leisure & Culture Dundee Image caption The McManus was voted Dundonians' favourite building in 2000

Dundee's McManus art gallery and museum has marked its 150th birthday with a day of celebratory events.

Dundee choir Loadsaweeminsingin' performed a selection of songs, including Happy Birthday, outside the museum.

The city's Lord Provost Ian Borthwick recalled his visits to the McManus as a child during a speech to mark the anniversary.

Dundonians voted the museum as their favourite building in the city in 2000.

Image caption Loadsaweeminsingin' performed a selection of songs including Happy Birthday

Head of leisure services for Leisure and Culture Dundee, Billy Gartley, said: "Through this time it's been at the centre of culture in the city.

"There's so much that people can associate with the building, there are things from their own past, things that can inspire childhood memories.

"The collections are recognised as being of national significance.

"It's not just for local people from Dundee, it's recognised throughout Scotland."

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick officially launched the birthday celebrations

The building was originally called the Albert Institute for Literature, Science and Art when it was established in 1867 as the first civic museum and art gallery in Dundee.

The museum was renamed in 1984 in honour of Maurice McManus, Dundee's lord provost from 1960 to 1967.

The foundations of the building were restored during a £12m refurbishment carried out between 2006 and 2009.