Image caption Gary McMillan was pronounced dead in the city's Lawton Terrace

A man will stand trial accused of murdering a grandfather by stabbing him and hitting him on the head and body.

Arran Fender, 31, denies killing Gary McMillan, 44, at the junction of Lawton Road and Lawton Terrace in Dundee on 16 May.

Prosecutors allege he inflicted blunt force trauma to Mr McMillan and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife or similar instrument.

Mr Fender is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It is alleged he gave his mother clothes and footwear he had been wearing when he allegedly stabbed Mr McMillan and asked her to dispose of them in a rubbish chute at Lansdowne Court, Dundee.

Mr Fender is also accused of possessing a knife on 15 May and threatening Mr McMillan with a knife between 1 February and 31 March.

He denies all the charges against him.

Judge Lord Boyd set a trial for 11 January at the High Court in Edinburgh.