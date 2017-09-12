From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the city's Hilltown Court at about 16:40 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman's death was currently being treated as unexplained.

The woman's identity has not been released and a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.