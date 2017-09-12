Investigation into sudden death of woman, 20
- 12 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to the city's Hilltown Court at about 16:40 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman's death was currently being treated as unexplained.
The woman's identity has not been released and a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.