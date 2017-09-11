Tayside and Central Scotland

Murder bid charge after street disturbance

A man has been charged with attempted murder and another man charged with serious assault following a disturbance in a Dundee street.

Police were called to South Road in the Charleston area of the city at about 11:25 on Friday after reports of two men fighting.

The men, aged 20 and 25, will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

