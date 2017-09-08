Nine arrested in Forth Valley drug raids

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The Forth Valley raids were carried out as part of Operation Totalize

Police have recovered almost £20,000 worth of drugs and made nine arrests during raids across Forth Valley.

The raids in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Det Sgt Stuart Brodie said the operation was based on intelligence received from the local community.

He said: "We're committed to taking drugs off the streets in Forth Valley and we'll continue to work at rooting out dealers."

The raids were carried out as part of Operation Totalize.