Murder bid trial told of 'concerns' over baby's injuries

Image caption Ryan Devaney denies 10 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh

A doctor has told the trial of a man accused of trying to murder a baby that his colleague had "concerns" about injuries sustained by the child.

Ryan Devaney, 28, denies a charge of attempting to murder the 11-month-old boy in Dundee in 2015.

Dr Gavin Main, 58, told a jury that examinations of the child revealed that he had fractured bones.

The consultant radiologist said that such injuries in babies were usually caused by "force" rather than "trauma".

Dr Main told the High Court in Edinburgh that the boy was examined on two occasions at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital in October 2015.

Referring to one injury, Dr Main said: "Rib fractures in infants are very unusual.

"It is highly suggestive that the injury was inflicted as opposed to being caused by trauma."

Image caption The trial was told the baby was examined twice in October 2015 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

Dr Main said the baby was given a "full skeletal survey" in early October 2015.

At that time, a colleague of Dr Main studied images which had been generated by the survey.

Dr Main said that the medic had "concerns" about a bone in the child's leg.

A second examination of the child was carried out on 23 October, 2015.

Dr Main said that the passage of time would provide doctors with evidence about whether the child had sustained any broken bones and whether they were starting to heal.

Referring to the second test, Dr Main said: "There was a little bit of concern."

The doctor said that staff concluded that the baby had sustained a fracture in his leg and that it was starting to heal.

Dr Main said radiographic images of the child's chest area on the same date October 23 showed that the baby had sustained a fractured rib.

He said: "Rib fractures are a very unusual thing to find in an infant."

Denies charges

Mr Devaney, 28, denies biting the child, putting a blanket over his head, and pushing him on the body, causing the child to fall to the ground.

He is also accused of shaking and inflicting blunt force trauma on the child.

Mr Devaney is further accused of assaulting a woman, breaching a court order not to contact her, and behaving in a threatening manner towards the woman.

Other charges allege that he assaulted a man in Dundee, and was in possession of extreme pornography.

He denies all the charges and the trial before judge Lord Woolman continues.