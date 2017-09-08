Teenagers charged after Dundee church fire

From the section

Image copyright Billy Mitchell Image caption More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Lochee Old Parish Church

Three boys have been charged in connection with a fire at a church.

Old Lochee Parish Church on Bright Street was damaged by fire on Monday evening.

Three nearby tenements were evacuated while the fire was fought at the listed building, which dates from 1830.

The boys, who are 13, 14 and 15, will be reported to the youth justice assessor.