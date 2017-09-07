Convicted sex offender secretly filmed schoolgirls

Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Robert Paterson was previously jailed for distributing child abuse material

A convicted sex offender who became "addicted" to secretly filming schoolgirls has been jailed for 27 months.

Robert Paterson, 45, who was previously jailed for distributing child abuse images, filmed the girls near a supermarket in Stenhousemuir.

The footage was found during a police raid following a tip off that Paterson had downloaded more abuse material.

Paterson admitted both charges at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The court was told that as well as more child abuse material, officers recovered seven videos taken by Paterson on a phone of girls in school uniform between April 2015 and December last year.

They also found a camera, with 301 covert pictures of girls in its memory, taken around the same location.

The identities of the girls had not been established, but in most cases detectives could tell from their dress and appearance that they went to local schools and ranged in age from five to 16.

'High risk'

The court heard that Paterson had moved back to his mother's house in Stenhousemuir in 2008 after his release from a 12-month prison sentence.

That conviction meant Paterson was sacked from his job organising buses for primary and secondary schools across the Falkirk Council area.

Mike Lowrie, defending, said "With regard to the schoolgirls, he did it once and became addicted to it.

"On his release, things became rather difficult for Mr Paterson.

"He started to become reclusive, and was unable to find work.

"He is described in the criminal justice social work report as being of high risk of re-offending - well, that might be right.

"I appreciate that a custodial disposal is likely to be at the forefront of the court's mind."

Sheriff John Mundy jailed Paterson for 27 months, plus an extension period of a further 27 months during which he will be subject to prison recall if he reoffends.

Sheriff Mundy, who also placed Paterson on the sex offenders register for a further 10 years, said: "I've got to consider the protection of the public."