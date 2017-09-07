Tayside and Central Scotland

Blaze at disused Dundee church treated as 'suspicious'

Lochee fire Image copyright Billy Mitchell
Image caption More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Lochee Old Parish Church

Police believe a fire that gutted a disused church in the Lochee area of Dundee was started deliberately.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Lochee Old Parish Church on Monday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the fire was being treated as suspicious and officers were following positive lines of inquiry.

Three nearby tenements were evacuated while the fire was fought at the listed building, which dates from 1830.

