Serial abuser raped victim more than 900 times

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McTaggart targeted his victims over a period of 21 years

A man who raped three women, targeting one victim more than 900 times, has been convicted of a two-decades long campaign of abuse.

A court heard Brian McTaggart told his victims: "You belong to me. I can do anything I want."

A judge told the 53-year-old that he had treated the women as "chattels and punchbags."

McTaggart was convicted of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that he dropped a hairdryer into one woman's bath and kicked her down a flight of stairs.

Another rape victim was choked and had her head forced under water.

A third woman was raped on four occasions as she slept and when she woke up and protested, McTaggart carried on abusing her.

McTaggart also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused women and teenagers.

Not proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and raping a 30-year-old man.

'Sexually depraved conduct'

One woman told the trial she had been raped by McTaggart two or three times a week for six years.

During the trial McTaggart denied rape and maintained he had consensual sex with his victims.

He admitted slapping women, but denied the more serious assaults.

He said in evidence: "I've done a lot wrong, but rape no, it's like a witch hunt.

"I've hurt a lot of people. I deserve everything I get."

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said McTaggart's "sexually depraved conduct blighted lives".

Mr McGuire said: "He abused, assaulted and took advantage of almost every single person he came across.

"Mr McTaggart was only interested in domination, humiliation and sexual gratification."

Judge Lord Mulholland told McTaggart: "Your conduct was deplorable, treating a succession of woman as chattels and punchbags.

"You repeatedly raped three of these women and you have shown no remorse for your sexual crimes."

Lord Mulholland placed McTaggart on the sex offenders register and told him he was considering imposing an order for lifelong restriction.

Sentence was deferred until November and McTaggart was remanded in custody.