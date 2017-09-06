Man killed in collision on A935 named
- 6 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 28-year-old man killed in a road collision in Angus has been named as Fraser Clark from Brechin.
Mr Clark sustained fatal injuries in the incident on the A935 Montrose to Brechin road at the Drumachlie Loan junction at about 15:20 on Monday.
Police Scotland said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Officers said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.