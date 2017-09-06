Man killed in collision on A935 named

A 28-year-old man killed in a road collision in Angus has been named as Fraser Clark from Brechin.

Mr Clark sustained fatal injuries in the incident on the A935 Montrose to Brechin road at the Drumachlie Loan junction at about 15:20 on Monday.

Police Scotland said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Officers said inquiries were continuing into the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.