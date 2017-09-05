First minister pledges to 'fully implement' Frank's Law

Image copyright SNS Image caption Amanda Kopel has campaigned for a change in the law since 2013

The first minister has pledged to "fully implement" Frank's Law, the extension of free personal care to under 65s with degenerative conditions.

It is named after former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel, who died in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.

Mr Kopel's wife, Amanda, has been campaigning for a change in the law since 2013.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the move at the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The Scottish government undertook to carry out a study into the feasibility of making this change.

"That study has been published today and I am pleased to announce that we will now begin work to fully implement Frank's Law."

Frank Kopel was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer's in 2008, aged 59.

His family had to pay out about £300 a week on personal care towards the end of his life.

Personal health care is free for over 65s who are assessed by their local authority as needing it, but people under 65 are required to pay.