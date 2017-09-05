Investigation after Dundee church gutted in blaze

From the section

Image caption Fire crews remained at the scene the morning after the blaze

A joint investigation will be launched into the cause of a fire that gutted a disused church in Dundee.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Lochee Old Parish Church on Monday evening.

Three nearby tenements were evacuated while the fire was fought at the listed building, which dates from 1830.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland investigation will begin once the inside of the building is deemed safe to access.

Firefighters are continuing to damp down the fire.

Six fire engines and two height appliances were initially sent to the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.