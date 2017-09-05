Tayside and Central Scotland

BMW driver killed in A935 crash near Brechin

A 28-year-old driver has died after his car crashed off the A935 road near Brechin.

Police were called to the accident at 15:20 on Monday.

The man, who was driving a black BMW, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Crash investigators carried out inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident and Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

