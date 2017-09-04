Man on trial over attempted murder of baby in Dundee

Image caption Ryan Devaney faces 10 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder of an 11-month-old boy in Dundee.

Ryan Devaney, 28, denies attacking the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on various occasions in the city in 2015.

Prosecutors claim Mr Devaney bit the infant and put a blanket over his head before pushing him on the body, causing the child to fall to the ground.

He is also accused of shaking and inflicting blunt force trauma on him.

Mr Devaney faces 10 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He is further accused of assaulting a woman, breaching a court order not to contact her, and behaving in a threatening manner towards the woman.

Other charges allege that he assaulted a man in Dundee, and was in possession of extreme pornography.

He denies all the charges and is represented by advocate Brian McConnachie QC.

The trial, which is being heard before judge Lord Woolman, continues.