Man charged after motorcycle 'hit and run' incident

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged hit and run incident that left a 10-year-old girl with an arm injury.

The child pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motorcycle in Milnathort, Kinross at about 07:50 on Thursday.

Local people stopped and assisted the girl until an ambulance arrived.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and thanked the public for their assistance.