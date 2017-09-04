Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after motorcycle 'hit and run' incident

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged hit and run incident that left a 10-year-old girl with an arm injury.

The child pedestrian was allegedly struck by a motorcycle in Milnathort, Kinross at about 07:50 on Thursday.

Local people stopped and assisted the girl until an ambulance arrived.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal and thanked the public for their assistance.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites