Man dies after road crash at Fingask Castle

Image copyright Geograph/Euan Nelson Image caption The man was killed in a collision within the grounds of Fingask Castle

A 29-year-old man has died in a road accident within the grounds of a castle in Perth and Kinross

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving one vehicle at Fingask Castle at about 17:40 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The grounds of the castle were closed to allow accident investigations to take place. The identity of the man has not been released.