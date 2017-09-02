Three injured in four-vehicle crash on A9 near Perth
- 2 September 2017
Four vehicles have collided in a crash on the A9 near Perth.
Three people have been injured in the accident which happened at about 11:25.
One car flipped on to the verge near the Broxden roundabout and the northbound carriageway is closed on approach.
Emergency services, including ambulances, are in attendance.