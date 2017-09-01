Man admits raping woman on her 18th birthday

Image caption Peter Watson was placed on the sex offenders register at the High Court in Glasgow

An Alloa man who admitted raping a woman on her 18th birthday in 1978 has been remanded in custody.

Peter Watson, 69, also pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two other girls more than 20 years ago.

The High Court in Glasgow was told the offences took place in Stirlingshire between 1978 and 1992.

Judge Lady Rae placed Watson, who has no previous convictions, on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing on 28 September.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said: "The rape took place in 1978 when the accused was 30.

"The complainer went out with friends to celebrate her birthday.

"She ended up back at the accused's house and fell asleep fully dressed on the couch in the living room.

"During the night the accused came into the room and removed her trousers and underwear.

"She woke up disorientated and confused. "

'Very serious charges'

The court heard that the teenager told Watson to get off her, but he continued assaulting her for five to ten minutes before stopping.

The woman did not tell anyone what had happened but subsequently met another of Watson's victims at a wedding by chance.

The other woman told police that she had been indecently assaulted by Watson when she was five or six.

Another victim came forward to say Watson had indecently assaulted her when she was aged between nine and 14 when he was looking after her.

Judge Lady Rae told Watson: "These are obviously very serious charges."