Four charged after £152,000 Dundee drugs recovery
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men have been charged after £152,000 worth of heroin and cannabis resin was recovered after police raids in Dundee.
Organised crime and counter-terrorism unit officers raided addresses in the Kirkton area on Thursday as part of Operation Slate.
Police Scotland said the men aged 33, 39, 40 and 46, were arrested following the operation.
The four men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.