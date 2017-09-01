Four charged after £152,000 Dundee drugs recovery

Four men have been charged after £152,000 worth of heroin and cannabis resin was recovered after police raids in Dundee.

Organised crime and counter-terrorism unit officers raided addresses in the Kirkton area on Thursday as part of Operation Slate.

Police Scotland said the men aged 33, 39, 40 and 46, were arrested following the operation.

The four men are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.