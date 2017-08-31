Dundee-based electrical contractor collapses with loss of 99 jobs

Image caption Scottish Electric Group had faced "prolonged cash flow pressure"

A Dundee-based electrical contracting firm has gone into liquidation with all 99 employees losing their jobs.

Vasanat International Ltd, trading as Scottish Electric Group, had faced "prolonged cash flow pressure."

The company, which was placed into liquidation on Tuesday, was based in Dundee Technology Park.

Provisional liquidator Donald McNaught of Johnston Carmichael said the main objective would be to "preserve value" in the firm's remaining assets.

He said this was to "maximise the return to creditors".

Mr McNaught said: "Unfortunately, the process has resulted in job losses and we will work with the relevant government agencies to ensure employees are provided with the appropriate support."