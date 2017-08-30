Biker killed after collision with van near Coupar Angus
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a van in Perth and Kinross.
Police Scotland said the man died at the scene of the crash on the A923 Coupar Angus road at about 12:30 on Wednesday.
The road is still closed to allow officers to carry out a crash investigation. Diversions are in place.
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.