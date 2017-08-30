Tayside and Central Scotland

Biker killed after collision with van near Coupar Angus

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a van in Perth and Kinross.

Police Scotland said the man died at the scene of the crash on the A923 Coupar Angus road at about 12:30 on Wednesday.

The road is still closed to allow officers to carry out a crash investigation. Diversions are in place.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

