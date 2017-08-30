Ministers back Judy Murray sports centre plan in Dunblane

Image copyright Park of Keir Image caption The Park of Keir development has received support from high-profile sporting figures including Judy Murray and Colin Montgomerie

The Scottish government says it intends to grant planning permission for a tennis and golf centre in Dunblane.

The £37.5m Park of Keir development, backed by Judy Murray, includes 12 tennis courts, a golf academy, hotel and visitor centre.

The multi-million pound proposals were turned down by Stirling Council and referred to the Scottish government in March 2016.

Ministers say the plans will be approved subject to conditions.

The plans also feature sports pitches and 19 luxury houses.

'Elite competitors'

The minister for local government and housing, Kevin Stewart, said: "Having carefully considered all aspects of the planning report, I am minded to grant planning permission in principle for this development - subject to conditions and the conclusion of a planning obligation.

"I have concluded that the development is of significant regional and national significance.

"It will bring strong benefits to Scottish sport, helping in the development of elite competitors, while also providing facilities for the community. There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

"The next step is for the planning authority and developer to work together to agree to discharge the planning obligation. Once Scottish Ministers are satisfied, they will then be able to formally grant planning permission for the proposal."

Image copyright Scottish Government Image caption Judy Murray gave evidence to the public inquiry into the development last September

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife , said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the decision.

Mr Ruskell said: "The proposal will not make Park of Keir a national centre for tennis or golf.

"It's about as far away from deprived communities who need local facilities as you can get.

"This decision has more to do with appeasing celebrities and developers with deep pockets than securing a sporting legacy."

Murray and Mr Ruskell both gave evidence before an inquiry into the development in September last year.