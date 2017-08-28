Police search South Esk River for missing Anthony Kelbie

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Specialist officers have joined the search for Anthony Kelbie

Police divers have been searching the South Esk River in Angus as efforts continue to trace a missing man.

Anthony Kelbie, 48, was last seen with head injuries in the Nursery Park area of Brechin between 20:00 and 22:00 on Saturday 19 August.

Over the weekend, officers investigating his disappearance spoke to more than 100 people.

They are also keen to hear from motorists who may have dash cam footage of the Brechin to Arbroath road.

Mr Kelbie, who is from Dundee, was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes when he was last seen. Police said he had noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.

Insp Alice Coventry said: "Thank you to those members of the public who came forward over the weekend to assist with our inquiries.

"I would like to make an appeal to motorists who were driving along the Brechin to Arbroath Road, A933, between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday 19 August 2017 and who may have seen someone matching Anthony's description to get in touch with us.

"Also, if you have a dash cam and were in the area at the relevant times, we would really like to hear from you."