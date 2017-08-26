Man held after three injured in Auchterarder attack

Three people have been injured after they were attacked with a "bladed weapon" in Perth and Kinross.

Police Scotland said the incident in Auchterarder happened at about 19:00 on Friday evening.

Two men - aged 32 and 33 - and a woman aged 34 were taken to hospital. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Officers said a man in his 30s was in custody and their inquiries were continuing.

The 32-year-old man suffered a chest injury and the other two people received minor injuries.

All of them were treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.