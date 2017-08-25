Man 'bombarded' stranger on train with messages

A man who took a woman's phone number from a label on her suitcase before "bombarding" her with text messages has been fined £100.

Paul Savory, 49, saw the woman boarding a train to Dundee and noted her details from her luggage.

He admitted sending the woman 12 to 15 messages during the journey from Edinburgh.

Savory, of Stockton-on-Tees, was also ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Savory pretended in the messages that he knew the woman and suggested she wanted to be in a relationship with him, before making the comments "to her fear and alarm".

'Harmless fun'

Depute fiscal Marie Irvine told the court: "She did reply but they were obviously unwanted messages.

"She asked him numerous times to stop messaging her.

"It would seem that at the end he was fairly apologetic.

"The last message sent said 'it was meant to be a bit of harmless fun. Sorry if I offended you. Your name and number were on the suitcase'."

Savory pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on a train between Edinburgh and Dundee on 25 July last year.

Sheriff Kevin Veal said: "This was somebody he didn't know at all and he then bombarded her with messages."