Carer stole £1,550 from disabled adult's bank account
- 24 August 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A carer at a community for adults with learning disabilities took a resident's bank card and stole £1,550, a court heard.
Jacqueline McKenzie took advantage of a system at Camphill Community, Blair Drummond where staff could make withdrawals on the residents' behalf.
McKenzie, 53, admitted a charge of theft committed between January and May last year.
She will be sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court on 20 September.