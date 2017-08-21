Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on A92
21 August 2017
Tayside and Central Scotland
A 47-year-old man has died in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car on the A92 north of Inverkeillor.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident, which happened at about 18:00 on Sunday.
The driver of the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out into the cause of the collision.