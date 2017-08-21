Stranded teens rescued from Broughty Castle rock

Two teenagers who were stranded at the Broughty Castle rock after becoming cut off by the tide have been rescued.

The Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat was called away from its station's open day shortly after 15:00 on Sunday.

The two teenagers, who were uninjured, were helped from the rock and transferred to Broughty harbour.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We recommend that before going to the beach or coastal areas that you check the tides."