Dundee FC reveals latest plans for new stadium

Image copyright LJR+H Chartered Architects Image caption Dundee FC has revealed the first images of the proposed new stadium

Dundee FC has announced the latest move in its plans to build a new stadium near the city's Camperdown Park.

The club has submitted screening and scoping inquiries to Dundee City Council ahead of a formal planning application.

A further pre-application notice will trigger a public consultation on the proposal.

Managing director John Nelms and fellow owner Tim Keyes bought 29 acres of land near the city's Ice Arena last year.

In March, Mr Nelms revealed the club's intention to move from Dens Park to a new custom-built facility.

He said the Scottish Premiership side was currently trying to give a "21st Century entertainment product in a 19th Century building".

The new inquiries were submitted by Dark Blue Property Holdings and Leadingham Jameson Rogers and Hynd Chartered Architects.

The formal planning application will be submitted in December with detailed designs for the site and stadium expected in spring next year.

The architect firm's Bob Hynd said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as architects for this exciting and ambitious development."