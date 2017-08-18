Lorry driver who killed pensioner in A90 crash sentenced

Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Glenn Craib's defence counsel said he had made "a very momentary lapse of judgement"

An HGV driver who caused the death of a pensioner in a crash in Angus has been given a community sentence.

A judge heard that Glenn Craib was "absolutely devastated" following the collision which killed 65-year-old Dundee man Witold Solski.

Craib, 46, of Elgin, admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving in November 2015.

He was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 30 months.

Craib was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted his plea to the lesser charge.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Craib was transporting Christmas trees at the time of the incident.

Cut from wreckage

He drove from a side road at Nether Careston, in Angus, onto the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway but stopped at the central reservation.

Part of the trailer unit attached to the lorry was left protruding into the outside lane of the northbound carriageway and the Skoda car being driven by Mr Wolski collided with it.

Following the crash Mr Solski was cut free from the wreckage, but could not be saved.

A woman passenger was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe told the court: "It appears to have been a very momentary lapse of judgement."

Mr Crowe said that "a comparatively small amount" of the trailer was left encroaching into the northbound carriageway.

He said Craib had been left "absolutely devastated" by events and would never drive a lorry again.

Judge John Morris QC told Craib that he would have been jailed if he had been convicted of the original charge.

He said: "You were in charge of an HGV and that being so your responsibility to drive carefully was all the more pressing."