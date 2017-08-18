Song to showcase Dundee's European Capital of Culture 2023 bid

Image copyright Dylan Drummond Image caption The song was produced by former Danny Wilson frontman Gary Clark

Dundee musicians have released the official single supporting the city's bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023.

Over Bridges features performers including Kyle Falconer from The View, Adam Hunter, Model Aeroplanes and St.Martiins.

The song is produced by former Danny Wilson singer Gary Clark, who also features on the track.

Clark said he was approached by the team behind Dundee's bid.

The musician was working with Adam Hunter at the time on the new artist's debut album.

He said "We had written a song called Bridges that was about returning to Dundee and seeing that iconic view of the city and crossing the bridges to home.

"I immediately thought that the chorus of that song was perfect but strongly felt that a song representing Dundee should be performed by a cross section of local musical talent.

"I wanted the artists to bring their own style to the song, so the only thing I said to them was, it needed to be an expression of how Dundee inspires you."

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Dundee's competitors include Leeds, Belfast-Derry, Truro-Cornwall, Nottingham and Milton Keynes

The European Capital of Culture competition is an annual designation awarded to two European cities on a rolling programme.

Both Hungary and the UK will host a Capital of Culture in 2023.

The UK competitors are Dundee, Leeds, Belfast-Derry, Truro-Cornwall, Nottingham and Milton Keynes.

The bid proposal deadline is on 27 October.

Dundee's bid director Bryan Beattie said: "It's a great song that captures the spirit of Dundee and how folk connect and reconnect with the city.

We want 2023 to give opportunities to young artists, and Gary has done that instinctively in the way he's produced Over Bridges.

"It's a brilliant bid anthem and signature tune all in one."