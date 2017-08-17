Man's body discovered in Dundee's Fairmuir Park

Image copyright Google Image caption A section of the park was cordoned off following the discovery

Police have cordoned off a section of a park in Dundee after the discovery of a man's body.

The emergency services attended Fairmuir Park shortly before 06:00 following the discovery.

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

It is understood the man was in his 50s and inquiries are continuing to trace his next of kin.